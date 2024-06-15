Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,043 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 490.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 263,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,806,000 after acquiring an additional 110,786 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,606,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,119,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:VSGX opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.