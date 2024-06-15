Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $65,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $159.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

