Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $67,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 655 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $128,982,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after acquiring an additional 772,849 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,294,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 509,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 311,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
Toll Brothers Price Performance
Shares of TOL opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $135.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.
Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers
In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Toll Brothers Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
