Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $67,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 655 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $128,982,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after acquiring an additional 772,849 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,294,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 509,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 311,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $135.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.