811 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $118.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

