IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CEO Sells $46,835.04 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IonQ Stock Performance

IONQ opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $26,430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 1,598.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,084,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after purchasing an additional 918,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IonQ by 282.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 334,856 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ during the first quarter worth about $2,410,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

