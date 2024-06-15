Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys Shares of 12,868 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $148.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,375 shares of company stock valued at $13,850,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.