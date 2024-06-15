Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys Shares of 23,280 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.0% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,765,000. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in NIKE by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 348,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,798,000 after purchasing an additional 48,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NKE opened at $93.39 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.58. The firm has a market cap of $140.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

