Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Invests $190,000 in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth $92,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Infinera by 8.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Infinera by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 44.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 69,024 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera Stock Performance

INFN stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $306.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Infinera

About Infinera

(Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.