Clarity Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of DarioHealth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,968,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $1.16 on Friday. DarioHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 282.38% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on DarioHealth

DarioHealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.