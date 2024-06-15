Clarity Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of DarioHealth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,968,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DarioHealth Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $1.16 on Friday. DarioHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
DarioHealth Company Profile
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.
