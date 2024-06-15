Clarity Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,649 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $306.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

