Clarity Capital Partners LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

