Clarity Capital Partners LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $58.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

