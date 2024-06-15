Clarity Capital Partners LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 523.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 5,408.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of BIB opened at $58.65 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $62.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Dividend Announcement

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

