Vancity Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45,940 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,584,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $10,828,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,296,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,095,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

GOOGL opened at $176.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $180.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.