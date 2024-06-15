Able Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 626,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,988,000 after purchasing an additional 220,947 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 401,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,481,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 82,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $176.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $180.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.26.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,805,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

