4,208 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Purchased by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,108.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,541,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,830,000 after buying an additional 5,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,112,000 after buying an additional 81,413 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,501,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,846,000 after buying an additional 143,949 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,841,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,619,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $31.46 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1634 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.