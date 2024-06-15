Able Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,143 First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,070,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,654,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,104,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,952,000 after buying an additional 62,749 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,295,000.

FV stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

