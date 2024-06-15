Able Wealth Management LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 844.1% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,025,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,211,000 after buying an additional 917,284 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,474.5% in the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 363,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 340,453 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,716,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,321,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,141,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RPV opened at $82.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.