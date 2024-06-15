208 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $579.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $524.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $580.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

