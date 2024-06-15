Able Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 826 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $708,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,828 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $290,514,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blackstone by 43.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,150 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BX opened at $121.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.65. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.40 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

