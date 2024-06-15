National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of NFG opened at $54.44 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

