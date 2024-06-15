Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 96.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.5%.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

