Texas Pacific Land Co. (TPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE TPL opened at $750.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $607.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.65. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $422.07 and a 52 week high of $799.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TPL. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

