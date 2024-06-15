Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of UTG opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

Insider Activity at Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, Director Joellen Legg bought 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,009.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

