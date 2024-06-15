Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of UTG opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $28.57.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
