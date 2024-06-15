Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 177.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PECO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

