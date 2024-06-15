Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 90.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $114.61 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $122.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

