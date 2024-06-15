Canadian Natural Resources Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

CNQ stock opened at C$46.62 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$34.92 and a 52 week high of C$56.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$99.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of C$8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8572356 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CNQ. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.36, for a total transaction of C$2,980,797.00. In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 30,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.36, for a total value of C$2,980,797.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$105.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,760.71. Insiders sold 55,917 shares of company stock worth $5,411,630 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

