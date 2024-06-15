Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 128.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $87.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 133.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.11. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $89.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,209 shares of company stock worth $3,639,643. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.