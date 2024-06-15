Eastman Chemical Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Eastman Chemical has a payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Shares of EMN opened at $99.49 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

