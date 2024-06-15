Eastman Chemical Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Eastman Chemical has a payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.
Eastman Chemical Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of EMN opened at $99.49 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.
Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical
In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
