Ferroglobe PLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Ferroglobe has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ferroglobe to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

