Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $91,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,330,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after buying an additional 229,197 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after buying an additional 169,717 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after buying an additional 166,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,995,000 after buying an additional 140,762 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $77.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

