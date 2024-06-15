Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New $93,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $81.04.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

