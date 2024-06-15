2,064 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 39,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

WFC opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.