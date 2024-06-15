Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 251.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 35,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 10,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $202.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.77. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.