FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,645,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,377 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $287,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PTC opened at $173.50 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.76 and a 200 day moving average of $177.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

