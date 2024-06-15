FIL Ltd Sells 3,972 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,883,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $167,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam raised its position in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

