Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,823,051 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 6,013,129 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $267,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $925,121,000 after buying an additional 16,485,756 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after buying an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $173,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $631,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.59. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

