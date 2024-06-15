OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $15.53 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,533,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 382.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 48,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 38,403 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 41,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $198.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

