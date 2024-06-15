Options Solutions LLC Acquires 110 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Options Solutions LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.0% of Options Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Options Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,032,353,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $253.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.32. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

