Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.50 and last traded at $125.00. 341,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,225,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $142.00 price target (down previously from $157.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,116.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $7,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,212,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 27,549 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

