Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total value of $88,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 210,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,634.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $145.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.42 and its 200 day moving average is $149.85. The stock has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Airbnb by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after buying an additional 273,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

