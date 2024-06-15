Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TGB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.03.

NYSE:TGB opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 17.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 1,135.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 130,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

