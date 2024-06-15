Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the May 15th total of 710,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after purchasing an additional 52,754,036 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after buying an additional 6,021,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $263,750,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1787 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

