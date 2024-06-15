Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Decreases By 24.6%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VIGI stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,349,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,010,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 987,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,447,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

