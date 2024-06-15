VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of VRME opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. VerifyMe has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VerifyMe will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of VerifyMe from $2.00 to $1.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

