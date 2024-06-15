Siacoin Reaches Market Cap of $315.27 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $315.27 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,265.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.64 or 0.00642316 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.80 or 0.00118916 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008526 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00038120 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.00261190 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00043945 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00075272 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,525,795,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,498,131,292 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.