Siacoin Reaches Market Cap of $315.27 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $315.27 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,265.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.64 or 0.00642316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.80 or 0.00118916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00038120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.00261190 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00043945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00075272 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,525,795,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,498,131,292 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.