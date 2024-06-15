ICON Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.52 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $180.97 million and $2.52 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,003,218,390 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,003,198,876.7305617 with 1,003,213,345.6934909 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.18009709 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,687,295.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

