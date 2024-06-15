Litecoin (LTC) Market Cap Tops $5.88 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $78.80 or 0.00118916 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.88 billion and approximately $349.84 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008526 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,644,687 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

