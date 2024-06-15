Short Interest in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Decreases By 19.8%

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Virtu Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.36. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $25.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.