Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $8.60 Million Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 776.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.23.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,893,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,119,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $192.38 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.66, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

